Randhir Kapoor birthday: Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha seen under the same roof

It was a joyous occasion in Kapoor household as veteran actor Randhir Kapoor celebrated his 70th birthday on Wednesday. The evening was made grand by Randhir's daughters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor who organised the party. Who's who of the industry and the Kapoor of all ages were seen here. The party saw family members like Kareena, Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma, Randhir's wife Babita, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, and a few other young Kapoors too. However, we missed catching a glimpse of the youngest member of the family, Kareena and Saif's newborn Taimur Ali Khan. The spotlight, meanwhile, was on Amitabh Bachchan and evergreen diva Rekha. It is quite seldom that we see the two under the same roof. Though we do not know if they got to meet each other or not. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kareena and Karisma were seen posing with mother Babita, as Randhir Kapoor was missing from the pic. Though, all thanks to Karisma, we also got to see the inside clicks from the party. Randhir had recently commented about his 70th birthday bash saying, "People want to know whether I'm throwing a party to trumpet my old age. Well, the answer is, yes, but rather than a big bash it'll be an intimate gathering of family and a few close friends. Babita, who is still my wife, and my daughters, Karisma and Kareena, will look after my guests. They are still my family. I have three lovely grandchildren too." (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

About the new Kapoor's family member, Kareena and Saif's son Taimur Ali Khan, Randhir said in a statement, "Taimur is barely two months old then but I'm hoping the other two, Samaira and Kiaan (Karisma's children), can come to my party for a little while. But it's a school day, so they may not be able to attend." (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Ranbir Kapoor and his parents Rishi and Neetu Kapoor too were seen arriving at the venue. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Amitabh Bachchan came for the party alone and was snapped in his car. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

We also saw Rekha at the party venue. Big B and Rekha's love story is no secret. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

The Arora sisters Malaika Arora Khan and Amrita Arora were also seen here. The duo and the Kapoor sisters are constant companions. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Others among the guests were veteran actors Jeetendra and Prem Chopra. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)