Only in Express

Ranbir, Rishi, Randhir and Rajeev Kapoor bid farewell to Lord Ganesha

Published on September 6, 2017 11:58 am
  • ranbir kapoor, ranbir kapoor ganesh visarjan, ganesh visarjan photos, ranbir kapoor images, ranbir kapoor uncles

    Ranbir Kapoor along with daddy Rishi Kapoor and uncles Randhir Kapoor, Rajeev Kapoor and his RK Studios family took the bylanes of Mumbai to conduct the auspicious ceremony of Ganesh Visarjan. The youngest Kapoor looked as excited as any other devotee and greeted his fans with a warm smile during Ganapati immersion procession. While son Ranbir looked all chilled out, Rishi Kapoor was busy managing things for the procession. He looked a bit hassled with the crowd which gathered to witness the grand Ganpati procession of the Kapoors. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

  • ranbir kapoor, ganesh chaturthi, ganesh chaturthi celebrations, ranbir kapoor images, ranbir kapoor photos

    With red bandana on his head, Ranbir joined the bandwagon of Bollywood celebrities who celebrated the festival with great fervour and excitement. The Jagga Jasoos actor looked dapper in his traditional outfit and was all smiles as he walked down the streets of Mumbai amidst a huge fanfare. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

  • ranbir kapoor, ranbir kapoor sanjay dutt biopic, sanjay dutt biopic, ranbir kapoor photos

    Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's biopic on Sanjay Dutt. The film also stars Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

  • rishi kapoor, rishi kapoor angry, rk studios ganesh chaturthi, ganesh visarjan images, rishi kapoor spotted

    Rishi Kapoor was spotted a bit annoyed with the crowd during the Ganpati Visarjan ceremony. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

  • raj kapoor sons, rishi kapoor brothers photos, rajeev kapoor, rajeev kapoor ganesh chaturthi, ganesh chaturthi images

    Rajeev Kapoor, son of legendary actor Raj Kapoor, offered his prayers to Lord Ganesha as he bid farewell to him on Tuesday. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

  • randhir kapoor, randhir kapor karisma kapoor, randhir kapoor daughters, randhir kapoor ganesh chaturthi, ganesh chaturthi images

    Karisma and Kareena Kapoor's father Randhir Kapoor made his presence felt during the Ganesh Visarjan. The actor has always said that his is a family which enjoys each other's company and loves to spend time together. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

  • ganesh visarjan photos, ranbir kapoor, ranbir kapoor rishi kapoor images, ranbir rishi photos, ranbir kapoor ganesh chaturthi

    Ranbir Kapoor's presence at the Ganesh Visarjan procession with daddy Rishi Kapoor made it clear that there is no tension between the father-son duo. Earlier it was being said that Ranbir is upset with Rishi for reacting on the box-office failure of Jagga Jasoos. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express