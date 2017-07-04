Ranbir Kapoor turns a snake charmer on Sabse Bada Kalakar sets, Deepika Padukone shines at airport and more from B-town

Ranbir Kapoor who is gearing up for his next release Jagga Jasoos turned snake charmer on the sets of Sabse Bada Kalakar where he was promoting the movie. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film also stars Katrina Kaif. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor's Tamasha co-star Deepika Padukone was seen at the airport and looked stunning. The actor smiled for the cameras and ensured she made heads turn. Other B-town celebrities including Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora and Shahid Kapoor were also seen in Mumbai. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Ranbir Kapoor recently said that he was patient during the making of Jagga Jasoos which had been in the making for three years. "I had to be patient with the film. There was so much being written about it, mostly in a negative light, so to fight back these things and focus on the work was a big issue. But Basu is so much fun, it all went smoothly," Ranbir told PTI. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone looked lovely. The actor will soon be seen in Padmavati co-starring Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kajol who is gearing up for her next release VIP 2 co-starring Dhanush was also seen at the airport. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Saif Ali Khan was seen in Bandra. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, Imtiaz Ali and Anushka Sharma launched "Beech Beech Mein" song from their film Jab Harry Met Sejal last night amid much fanfare. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora was also spotted at the airport. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)