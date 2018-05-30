1 / 13

Rajkumar Hirani's directorial, Sanju, is being keenly awaited by the audience and has become one of the most awaited films of the year. Sanju's teaser left the audience in awe as they were left impressed with Ranbir's rendition of the character. Recently, Rishi Kapoor was all praise for the director and the actor. In fact, the 'proud' father had said, "I swear on (wife) Neetu and Ranbir, I did not think it was Ranbir, I thought it was Sanjay Dutt." The team of Sanju has released various posters of the film. These include all the looks donned by Ranbir Kapoor in the film as he plays Sanjay Dutt through different phases of his life.