Ranbir Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra grace Sanju teaser launch
Share your thoughts
Share your thoughts
Best of Express
- Asaram Bapu rape case verdict tomorrow: Violence, witness killings; all that happened in last 5 years
- SportsICC World Cup 2019: India to take on arch rivals Pakistan on June 16
- CJI impeachment motion rejected: Arun Jaitley hits back, says Opposition out to intimidate judiciary
- Congress hands stained with Muslim blood: Salman Khurshid
- BusinessHurt by tariff war, Bharti Airtel Q4 net profit tumbles 78% to Rs 83 crore
- EntertainmentSanju teaser: Ranbir Kapoor impresses as Sanjay Dutt
- EntertainmentSanju: Who's playing who in the Sanjay Dutt biopic
- EntertainmentHere's everything you need to know about Sanjay Dutt's life
- EntertainmentSaroj Khan defends casting couch in Bollywood
- SportsIPL Live Score MI vs SRH at Wankhede
- SportsIndia to take on arch rivals Pak on June 16
- SportsCA's cheeky Tendulkar wish leaves fans seething
- TechnologyWith P20 Pro launch, Huawei is eyeing India’s premium smartphone market
- TechnologyAsus Zenfone Max Pro M1 vs Nokia 6 (2018) vs Redmi Note 5 Pro: Specs comparison
- TechnologyOnePlus 6 to launch soon: Here's everything that the company has confirmed
- LifestyleHow to lose weight: 6 kinds of easily available foods you MUST eat to shed the kilos