4 / 7

Sanju director Rajkumar Hirani said, "When we heard the story, we thought that a film needs to be made. We asked Sanju, 'We are going to make this film, do you have the courage? The story which you are telling us if it is shown on the screen, will it be alright with you? Will you not have any problem?'. And, Sanju agreed." (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)