Ranbir Kapoor plays football amid Jagga Jasoos promotions, Ranveer Singh keeps busy, and more from B-town

Bollywood heartthrobs Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh were seen in Mumbai yesterday. Ranbir Kapoor took some time off his busy schedule and played his favorite sports, football. Ranbir Kapoor who is busy promoting Jagga Jasoos looked calm. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh who usually smiles for cameras seemed busy. The actor was talking over a phone. Among other celebrities who were spotted yesterday were Huma Qureshi, Gauahar Khan, and Tiger Shroff. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Ranbir Kapoor played football with his cousin Aadar Jain. The actor during an interview said that any publicity is good for a movie. "Negative or positive publicity is publicity. If the film (Jagga Jasoos) is good and the content is appealing it can’t stop anything. Yes, if the audience starts hating me as a human being then it is different. They don’t want to see me on screen then that is a different case. But if they have a little engagement with me and Katrina as actors, then they will come and watch the film," Ranbir told PTI. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Ranveer Singh will next be see in Padmavati co-starring Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Huma Qureshi who will next be seen in Gurinder Chadha's Partition: 1947 was snapped in a mall. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Tiger Shroff, who will next be seen in Munna Michael, was spotted outside the gym. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)