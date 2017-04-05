Ranbir Kapoor-Karan Johar are twinning, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone also spotted in Mumbai

Karan Johar's adulation for actor Ranbir Kapoor isn't unknown. No wonder he chose him over his favourite Shah Rukh Khan for his last directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The actor-filmmaker duo were also seen together at producer Ramesh Taurani's bash in Mumbai. The two not just wore matching military print jackets, they were also seen hugging, and even kissing Taurani fondly. Talk about camaraderie! (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Ranbir Kapoor has gained a lot of weight to get into the character of Sanjay Dutt in the upcoming biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani. His overweight look was evident even at the bash. Actors Preity Zinta and Sonu Sood were also seen in attendance. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Filmmaker Kabir Khan looked charming with wife Mini Mathur. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt was snapped at the Mumbai airport, flaunting her signature smile. We wonder what book was she carrying during her flight. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Jacqueline Fernandez was also clicked in Mumbai. She looked fresh in white. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Katrina Kaif visited Karan Johar to meet his newborn twins Yash and Roohi. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Aamir Khan was at his casual best. The actor is currently busy with Secret Superstar and Thugs of Hindostan. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)