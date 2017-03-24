Ranbir Kapoor’s darling niece Samara Sahni turned six. Her pics with Rishi Kapoor, Neetu and family cannot be missed

The Kapoor family and their love for each other is no secret for the world. On March 23, when Ranbir Kapoor's darling niece Samara Sahni turned six, the family came together to wish her. Samara is the daughter of Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's daughter and Ranbir's sister. Samara's father Bharat Sahni shared a few collages of his 'lil baby'. Those pictures are a visual treat as they serve us many adorable pictures of this little Kapoor granddaughter with the family. Scroll on to see more! (Source: Photo by Instagram )

Grandmother Neetu Kapoor too shared a beautiful photo montage of some adorable clicks of Samara with her loved ones. The message in the video reads as, "On 23rd March 2011... A cute little angel was born! She's her father's lifeline... The reason behind her mom's smile... Her grandfather's sweetheart... Her grandmother's little munchkin... And the one in whom her uncle's life resides. Happy birthday Samara."

Ranbir, who is at present busy prepping for his role as Sanjay Dutt in a biopic, was seen in a number of pics with the six-year-old and we just loved the pictures.

Samara Sahni's dad Bharat Sahni posted a collage of personal pictures of his baby girl and wrote along, "Happy 6th birthday Samara. Your growing up so fast but you will always be my lil baby!"

Neetu Kapoor keeps sharing cute pictures of her little munchkin.