1 / 7

Irrfan Khan and Kriti Kulhari's black comedy Blackmail is all set to hit the screens on April 6. Helmed by Abhinay Deo, the film also stars Arunoday Singh, Divya Dutta, Anuja Sathe and Omi Vaidya in pivotal roles. Irrfan portrays the role of Dev who is cheated on by his wife. Dev, unlike other husbands, tackles the betrayal in an extraordinary way. The makers of Blackmail recently organised a screening of the film which was graced by the cast of the film as well as other Bollywood biggies including Rajkumar Hirani and Ashutosh Gowariker. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)