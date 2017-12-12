2 / 6

Many may not know Rajinikanth always stays out of station or country on his birthdays. It is because an incident that happened nearly three decades ago. Three of his fans while returning home after meeting him on his birthday, died in a road accident. The parents of the fans were upset and questioned Rajinikanth. Since then, he makes it a point to stay away from his home with few exceptions so that his fans don't travel far distances to meet him. The Kaala actor once revealed that he spends the day in a quiet manner as he thinks about the things he has done and the things he would like to do.