While all other actors refrained from making a speech at the protest event, Sathyaraj made an impromptu impassioned speech. After raging a slogan for Cauvery board and against Sterlite plant, he said, "We won't be afraid of any government. We won't back off even you send in an army. Those who have the courage to protest with Tamilians stay here or run away and hide somewhere."