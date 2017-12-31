PHOTOS: Rajinikanth enters politics, here are five statements by the actor on the change he wants to bring in
No Comments.
Best of Express
- PM Modi 'Mann ki Baat': Leaders of all 10 ASEAN countries will be Chief Guests at Republic Day
- Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel gets finance, to take charge of portfolios today
- India, Pak NSAs met in Bangkok a day after Christmas
- Rajinikanth's big announcement: 'Time to change the system. We have to create spiritual politics'
- OpinionGoodbye, 2017: Now, it's time for BJP governments to show ordinary Indians they are there to serve them
- EntertainmentBigg Boss 11 evicted contestant Priyank Sharma: There came a time when I wanted to quit the show
- EntertainmentTiger Zinda Hai box office day 9: Salman Khan as Tiger continues to roar
- EntertainmentBollywood Best Scenes 2017: Trapped, Toilet Ek Prem Katha and others in the list
- EntertainmentRajinikanth enters politics: Amitabh Bachchan to Kamal Haasan, film industry shares their best wishes
- SportsRanji Trophy 2017 final, Delhi vs Vidarbha, Day 3 Live
- SportsLooking back at 2017 through a pair of sports glasses
- SportsWe definitely can win in SA, says Virat Kohli
- TechnologyFlipkart 2018 Mobile Bonanza sale: Top deals and discounts on Google Pixel 2, Redmi Note 4, Moto G5 Plus, and more
- TechnologySamsung's new 'Galaxy On' smartphone teased on Amazon, launch imminent in India
- TechnologyOnePlus 5T to get a new sandstone variant, launch set for January 2018
- LifestyleRatna Pathak Shah, Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar and more: A letter to their 18-year-old selves from the present