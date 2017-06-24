Latest News
  • Raj Babbar’s birthday bash with sons Prateik and Aarya was more like a belated Father’s Day celebration

Raj Babbar’s birthday bash with sons Prateik and Aarya was more like a belated Father’s Day celebration

Updated on June 24, 2017 5:48 pm
  • raj babbar, prateik babbar, aryaa babbar, raj babbar sons, raj babbar kids,

    Bollywood film actor, Raj Babbbar turned 65 on Friday. The actor chose to spend some adorable moments with his two sons - Prateik Babbar and Aarya Babbar. The two hunks looked so joyful in each other's company that it almost looked like a late Father's Day celebration. The father-sons trio happily played crazy on the cameras like no one's watching. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

  • raj babbar, prateik babbar, aryaa babbar, raj babbar sons, raj babbar kids,

    Aarya Babbar and Prateik Babbar were spotted kissing their father too. This picture will surely make you want to leave everything and call your dad right away. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

  • raj babbar, prateik babbar, aryaa babbar, raj babbar sons, raj babbar kids,

    Brothers Prateik and Aarya Babbar were also spotted posing in front of a jeep. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

  • raj babbar, prateik babbar, aryaa babbar, raj babbar sons, raj babbar kids,

    Oh look who joined them for clicking pics - a street dog! (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

  • raj babbar, prateik babbar, aryaa babbar, raj babbar sons, raj babbar kids,

    The three gave us major family goals with just a few clicks. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

  • raj babbar, prateik babbar, aryaa babbar, raj babbar sons, raj babbar kids,

    This picture surely makes you want to leave everything, visit your family and spend as much time with them as you can. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express