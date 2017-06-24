Raj Babbar’s birthday bash with sons Prateik and Aarya was more like a belated Father’s Day celebration

Bollywood film actor, Raj Babbbar turned 65 on Friday. The actor chose to spend some adorable moments with his two sons - Prateik Babbar and Aarya Babbar. The two hunks looked so joyful in each other's company that it almost looked like a late Father's Day celebration. The father-sons trio happily played crazy on the cameras like no one's watching. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Aarya Babbar and Prateik Babbar were spotted kissing their father too. This picture will surely make you want to leave everything and call your dad right away. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Brothers Prateik and Aarya Babbar were also spotted posing in front of a jeep. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Oh look who joined them for clicking pics - a street dog! (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

The three gave us major family goals with just a few clicks. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )