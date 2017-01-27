Raees vs Kaabil: Shah Rukh Khan or Hrithik Roshan, who’s winning at international box office?

Raees and Kaabil clash is the baap of all box office clashes. Despite Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan trying their best, the two films went head-to-head at the BO. Now, the India figures of Wednesday and Thursday are in and while Shah Rukh's Raees is ahead of the race, Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil is also trying to catch up. On Wednesday, while Kaabil earned Rs 10.43 crore on day one at Indian box office, Raees was up ahead with Rs 20.42 crore in collections. Day two box office again saw Shah Rukh's film earning Rs 26.3 crore while Kaabil gained momentum to earn Rs 18.67 crore.

But who is winning at the international box office: SRK's Raees or Hrithik's Kaabil? According to Forbes, Shah Rukh Khan's gangster drama raked $347,000 on 247 screens on Wednesday in the US and managed to best Kaabil's $81,700 on 229 screens by a wide margin. The trend continued in the important Gulf states too with estimates saying Raees stood at $500,000 and Kaabil at $150,000.

According to ComScore, SRK also enjoyed a solid lead in the UK with $158,000 while Hrithik's Kaabil earned $41,000.

Over two days in Australia, Raees earned $268,000 and $59,000 went to Kaabil, according to ComScore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Raees takes UAE-GCC BO by storm... Collects $ 1.4 million [₹ 9.53 cr] on Wed and Thu. AWESOME!" He didn't reveal Kaabil's earnings.