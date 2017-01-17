Raees vs Kaabil: Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam and Shah Rukh Khan promote their films

Both Kaabil and Raees will clash on January 25. And the star cast from both films is leaving no stone unturned to promote their respective projects. Kaabil actors Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam were spotted promoting their movie in Mumbai. Both Hrithik and Yami looked effortlessly great. Hrithik Roshan is playing a blind man in Kaabil. Shah Rukh Khan was also seen promoting his movie Raees at the Mehboob Studio. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

"A stereotypical blind man has been a lie. I have been so surprised by all the blind friends I have met, Blind is no longer the blind that we thought it is. There are blind people who are CEOs of companies which are earning in millions. There are blind guitarists. So they are doing everything like any other normal person. Initially, the process I had for Kaabil was of making this character sympathetic because he is blind," Hrithik Roshan said about his role in Kaabil in an interview with indianexpress.com. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Yami Gautam looked pretty. "I don’t consider myself an outsider. That is where it becomes more important to underline what you want to do and what kind of films you want to do and manifest that," Yami said in an interview with indianexpress.com. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Shah Rukh Khan posing for the cameras. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Shah Rukh Khan recently attended Karan Johar's book launch event. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)