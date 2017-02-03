Raees vs Kaabil box office: Shah Rukh Khan film earns Rs 225 cr, Hrithik Roshan crosses Rs 150-cr mark

As the second Friday after Shah Rukh Khan's Raees and Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil begins, here's looking at how the two films fared at the worldwide box office. The clash between Raees and Kaabil was touted as one of the biggest of 2017 and it truly lived up to its name. After more than a week at the box office given Raees and Kaabil released on January 25, which was a Wednesday, the situation is quite clear. While both films did well, the Shah Rukh Khan film has stayed ahead of Hrithik Roshan's at both domestic and international box office till now. While Raees has made over Rs 225.43 crore worldwide and its India gross earning stand at Rs 151.4 crore till February 1.

Kaabil, in comparison to Raees, is lagging behind. After eight days at the ticket windows, the film was expected to cross the Rs 150 crore mark worldwide. Till Wednesday, the film had grossed Rs 119.42 crore (nett. Rs 85.30 crore) at the domestic market and Rs 27 crore in the international markets. What will give a fillip to the film in the coming week is the fact it is getting 200 additional screens in India and will also release a week ahead of Shah Rukh's Raees in Pakistan.

When the two films released, the Roshans had alleged that the distributors had given 60 percent screens to Shah Rukh Khan's Raees and only 40 percent to Hrithik's Kaabil despite an earlier understanding of equal distribution of screens.

Till Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan's Raees is expected to have earned over Rs 114 crore nett at the domestic box office.

Hrithik Roshan's nett earnings for Kaabil stand at Rs 90.63 crore.