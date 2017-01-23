Raees: Shah Rukh Khan takes train journey from Mumbai to Delhi, keeps fans anticipating

Shah Rukh Khan is doing all that it takes leaving no stone unturned to promote Raees. The actor has been teasing his fans with trailer, dialogue promo and songs of his upcoming film. Now, the actor is all set to promote Raees in a unique way. Shah Rukh is travelling by train from Mumbai to Delhi. He will be Bollywood’s first Khan to take such a train journey to promote a film. The makers of Raees along with Shah Rukh will ditch a flight for the visit. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Set against the backdrop of prohibition of liquor in Gujarat, Raees touches upon the way the alcohol industry crumbled and several illegal activities followed. Its trailer gives a glimpse of the story backed by heavy duty action sequences, and many thrilling moments. In the film, the Chennai Express star essays the title role of Raees, a bootlegger. It also marks Pakistani actress Mahira Khan’s foray into Bollywood. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

According to some reports, the entire team, including producer Ritesh Sidhwani and director Rahul Dholakia, will also be undertaking the train journey with SRK. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Raees is set to clash with Kaabil starring Hrithik Roshan on January 25. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Shah Rukh Khan waving to his fans while leaving for the railway station. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)