Race 3: Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor and others promote the action-thriller
Share your thoughts
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Best of Express
- Karnataka Elections 2018: One maths lesson that BJP is yet to perfect
- BSF's retaliation to unprovoked shelling forces Pak troops to 'plead for ceasefire' along IB
- OpinionOpinion: Sickness in our democracy did not begin after Modi became PM
- SportsIPL 2018 Live: DD captain Shreyas Iyer departs on 6
- Karnataka govt formation LIVE: Kumaraswamy to lay roadmap for next five years in meeting Sonia, Rahul
- EntertainmentA roundup of Indian films and celebrities at Cannes 2018
- EntertainmentMeghan Markle and Prince Harry's reception: Priyanka Chopra attends the intimate affair
- EntertainmentHappy birthday Jr NTR: Here are five lesser-known facts about the 'Young Tiger' of Tollywood
- EntertainmentDeadpool 2 to dethrone Avengers Infinity War at US box office
- SportsIPL 2018 LIVE, Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians
- SportsIPL 2018 Live: CSK vs Kings XI Punjab
- SportsIPL 2018 Playoff Scenario: RR, MI, KXIP for one spot
- TechnologyGoogle Android P beta on Pixel 2 XL: Here's how the new features work
- TechnologySamsung Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+ India launch on May 21, prices leaked online
- TechnologyXiaomi Mi 8 with in-display fingerprint sensor leaked in new hands-on video
- LifestyleRoyal Wedding 2018: Priyanka Chopra swaps her sharp lilac dress for a shimmer Dior gown at the reception party
Advertisement