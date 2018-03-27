7 / 9

Anil Kapoor as Shamsher



The only actor who has been a part of all the three Race movies is Anil Kapoor and his look was the last character poster that Salman released on his handle. However, this time around, Anil will be seen in the role of Shamsher who Salman describes to be the "bossman." In the earlier films, he played the role of notorious cop Robert D'Costa.