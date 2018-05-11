Manushi Chhillar, Lopamudra Raut and Swara Bhasker attend Raazi screening
Share your thoughts
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Best of Express
- Karnataka elections: After 'fake' voter I-cards row, EC defers polling in RR Nagar seat to May 28
- SC collegium unanimously agrees in principle to reiterate Justice Joseph's name as apex court judge
- Former Maharashtra ATS chief Himanshu Roy kills self
- IT dept files chargesheets against Chidambarams under black money act
- Five Kashmiris roughed up in Delhi, police begins probe
- EntertainmentMahanati movie review: Savitri's Devdas-esque story makes for good drama
- EntertainmentIrumbuthirai movie review: PS Mithran and Vishal deliver a knockout punch
- EntertainmentNewlyweds Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja paint the internet red with these photos
- EntertainmentRaazi movie review: A film like Raazi needs to be made
- SportsIPL 2018 Live: RR vs CSK in Match 43
- SportsIreland vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 1 Live
- SportsKohli to miss first T20I against Ireland
- TechnologyApple Watch Series 3 Cellular now available in India via Reliance Jio, Airtel
- TechnologyWhatsApp ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature deadline extended; Business app gets Chat Filter
- TechnologyLenovo Z5 flagship teased, could be the world's first true bezel-less smartphone
- LifestyleFrom sherbets to banana flower stir-fries, the floral bouquet on Indian cuisines plates are getting colourful
Advertisement