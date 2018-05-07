1 / 7

A special screening of Alia Bhatt's upcoming political drama Raazi was recently held in Mumbai. Quite a few Bollywood celebrities turned up for the event. Raazi will hit screens on May 11. The film has been directed by Meghna Gulzar, who has previously helmed movies like Talvar and Filhaal. Raazi stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)