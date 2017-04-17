Raabta trailer: Magadheera to Mirzya, Sushant Singh Rajput film closely resembles these 4 movies

Raabta trailer landed on Monday and starts like any other candyfloss romance with Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon meeting, falling in love and exchanging rather cheesy dialogues. But such is their chemistry that we are fixated. And then suddenly, this modern-day romance gets a twist and switches to a different era. Sushant, Kriti and Jim Sarbh -- who looks like villain of the piece -- are dressed like warriors in clothes and hairdos that are tres chic. The story is of a lovers torn apart in a different era, meeting today, falling in love and realising that the bad guy from the earlier era is still stuck to them like yesterday's chewing gum.

Now, this is a tale which has been oft told. In fact, we can't help but notice that parts of Raabta strongly resemble director SS Rajamouli's film Magadheera, starring Ram Charan Teja. In the Telugu film, the lead actor falls down from the chopper into a water body and the accident causes him to recall his previous life. Cut to the next scene, he emerges from a waterfall. We are introduced to Ram Charan's historical role Kala Bhairava, the brave army commander of the fictional kingdom Udayghad. As we can see in the trailer, Sushant Singh Rajput's warrior character is also introduced in a similar way.

The fight sequence in Raabta also reminds us of a blockbuster scene from Magadheera, where Kala Bhairava single-handedly takes out 100 soldiers of Sher Khan's army. Going by the trailer, the central premise of the upcoming Bollywood film is the separated lovers of previous life meet again and the antagonist from their shared past also returns to repeat his terrible deeds in the new life too. And that's the core plot of Magadheera as well.

Not just SS Rajamouli's Magadheera, the film also resembles in terms of its look and feel, Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra's Mirzya. Harshvardhan Kapoor's epic was beautifully shot and saw its leads dying in it, something that Irrfan Khan strongly hints at in Raabta trailer too.

Now, go back a few decades and you get Sanjay Kapoor and Tabu-starrer Prem. The 90s film had Sanjay as a man who finds love of his past life in Tabu. She was then a tribal princess and he fought the British. The film ends as a tragedy and a BO disaster.