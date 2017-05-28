Raabta to Behen Hogi Teri to Bose, all the times when Rajkummar Rao left us shocked with his onscreen makeovers. See photos

At a time when most actors are running after glamour, popularity and stardom, Rajkummar Rao is ready to wait as he is presently busy exploring the actor in him. At a time when stars make it a point to establish themselves, and their image in the film industry, Rajkummar Rao has decided to use his aesthetic sense in cinemas and experiment with a variety of looks. Few days ago he released his test image for his upcoming web series Bose, where he was seen with a half shaved head to play the role of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Take a look at some of his other looks for which he underwent a massive makeover.

The posters of Behen Hogi Teri introduced us to a blue Rajkummar Rao in the costume of Lord Shiva. While the makers tried to showcase a Hindu god, he looked more like one of the Avatars from Pandora. However, Behen Hogi Teri director Ajay Pannalal and producer Tony D’Souza were arrested on the grounds of hurting religious sentiments of certain religious groups by reportedly misusing the image of a god. Behen Hogi Teri will mark Rajkummar Rao's second film this year, after Trapped.

National Film Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao will be seen playing a 324-year-old man in Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's movie, Raabta.

On Friday, Rajkummar Rao took to Twitter to share the test look from his upcoming web series Bose, and announced that the makers will release the first look soon.

Rajkummar Rao will essay the role of a transgender in a Bengali film Ami Saira Bano.