Raabta stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon had a Baahubali moment on The Kapil Sharma Show

Film promotions have become a very essential thing prior to its release in today's times. The lead actors of the film do city tours apart from appearing on various TV shows to talk about their roles and share their shooting experience, and The Kapil Sharma Show gives them a good platform to do this. Week-after-week we see celebs coming for promotions, and their fans love it. In the upcoming episode of Kapil's show, we will see the cast of Raabta – Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon coming over. The duo surely had a good time and the pictures from the shoot prove that well. Scroll on to know more about all that they did on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon had a blast on the show as Kapil Sharma remained at his best. The other actors of the comedy show, Sumona Chakroborty and Kiku Sharda were also seen having fun with the stars.

Sumona and Kiku delivered an outstanding Baahubali inspired act leaving the audience, the host and the guests in splits.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon spoke about their struggling days and did not think twice when their fans wanted to shake a leg and interact with them.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon are sharing the silver screen for the first time. They have been flaunting immense comfort and good rapport with each other offscreen too.

Sushant was all sporty and did all that his fans wanted him to.