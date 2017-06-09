Raabta screening: Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon shine as B-town stars trooped in too

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon starrer Raabta has received good to moderate reviews from the critics. However, there was a special screening of the film organised at the Yash Raj studios. The event was a star-studded affair, and lead actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon seemed enthusiastic. Director Dinesh Vijan was also present at the do. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Shraddha Kapoor who is currently working on her upcoming biopics - one of badminton player Saina Nehwal and the other of Haseena Parkar was also spotted.

The anti hero of the film, Jim Sarbh was also present.

Jacqueline Fernandez, who is working with Sushant Singh Rajput in his next film titled A Gentleman was also at the screening.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte were seen too.