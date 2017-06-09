Latest News
Raabta screening: Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon shine as B-town stars trooped in too

Published on June 9, 2017 10:07 pm
    Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon starrer Raabta has received good to moderate reviews from the critics. However, there was a special screening of the film organised at the Yash Raj studios. The event was a star-studded affair, and lead actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon seemed enthusiastic. Director Dinesh Vijan was also present at the do. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Shraddha Kapoor who is currently working on her upcoming biopics - one of badminton player Saina Nehwal and the other of Haseena Parkar was also spotted. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    The anti hero of the film, Jim Sarbh was also present. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Jacqueline Fernandez, who is working with Sushant Singh Rajput in his next film titled A Gentleman was also at the screening. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte were seen too. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Ishaan Khatter, Shahid Kapoor's brother who is debuting in Majid Majidi's directorial was also spotted. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

