R Madhavan is flaunting his chiseled body and it’s time we look beyond his adorable smile

R Madhavan is hitting headlines since he shared his click 'post a shower', recently. Madhavan looked fitter than ever in his latest selfie and withing 24 hours, it received more than one lakh 'likes' on Instagram alone. Yes, that's big! We are sure the actor is enjoying all the attention and hence, couldn't hold back from flaunting his killer smile, when he was spotted at the Mumbai airport. Here are a few latest clicks of the HOT actor. Looks like he is getting better with age! (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

In the latest picture of Madhavan, fondly called Maddy by his fans, he is seen in a relaxed-fit jeans and (no ripped and distressed variants he prefers), a baseball cap, a pair of sneakers and a black T-shirt tucked all the way in. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

Everyone who is on social media, definitely saw the famous Madhavan selfie, which brought the Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein actor back in the minds of his fans overnight. He has shed a lot of weight and one needs a moment to believe that this man is 47-year-old. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

Post his recent selfie, a few other earlier pictures of the actor have surfaced on his social media platform too. Do we regret for giving it a miss before? (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

Judging by these latest clicks of R Madhavan, it is quite clear that the actor has got his diet and workouts down to a fine art. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

The actor recently acknowledged that staying fit is tough for everyone, whether you’re an actor or a regular 9-to-5 warrior. "It is a challenge to stay in shape constantly, because your body wants to give up. With all the travel, it’s very difficult to find food that is good for you," he said. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)