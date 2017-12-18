1 / 6

Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar's much-awaited film Anjaniputra is all set to be the curtain-raiser of the holiday season at the Karnataka box office. The release of the film was facing uncertainties as it was stuck with the Censor Board for more than a month due to some procedural reasons. On Saturday, the board cleared the film with a U/A certificate without any cuts, paving the way for its release on December 21 in Karnataka as announced earlier. The film will open in the United States and Canada on December 22, Friday and will release a week later in Dubai. In Singapore, the film will hit the screens on January 5 next year.