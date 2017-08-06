Priyanka Chopra’s weekend is full of baby love and we want some of that sweetness too

While Bollywood celebrities believe in socialising during the weekend by chilling at parties or get together, Priyanka Chopra is spending her quality time with her nieces. The actor, who has a busy schedule, de-stresses herself by cuddling with these cute babies. And as she shares pictures with them, Priyanka never fails to give us some serious 'maasi' goals. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Priyanka is definitely a pro in taking care of kids. The way we see her chirping and being all smiles with the kids, shows how good she is with kids. Even when she visited an African village a couple of months back, she made fans and friends with kids there. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Her New York diaries are definitely worth being jealous of too. Before she welcomed weekend, the actor was seen appreciating the beauty around her while taking a ride on a yacht. The actor was spending some quality time with Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her husband Aayush Sharma. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

She shared a picture with some poetic lines that read, "How many seas must a white dove sail, Before she sleeps in the sand? Yes, and how many times must the cannon balls fly Before they're forever banned? The answer, my friend, is blowin' in the wind The answer is blowin' in the wind," by Dylan Struck. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

At present, the actor is busy shooting for Isn't It Romantic? in New York also starring Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth. This film marks her third Hollywood project after her debut with Baywatch and her next film, A Kid Like Jake. (Source: Photo by Instagram)