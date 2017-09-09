Priyanka Chopra was at the Toronto International Film Festival with her mom, and she loved it all

Priyanka Chopra made it to the Toronto International Film Festival to present her upcoming production venture Pahuna under the banner Purple Pebble Pictures. The Sikkimese film is jointly produced by Priyanka and her mother Madhu Chopra, who was also with PeeCee at the film festival.

Once Priyanka got to know that her film will be screened at TIFF 2017, she took to Instagram and expressed her heartfelt gratitude. She said, "Purple Pebble Pictures' Pahuna has been chosen to be screened at #TIFF2017 and I couldn't be prouder. To see a dream you had take shape and become a reality is a wonderful wonderful feeling. I started PPP with the vision of bringing great stories to life, and of becoming a platform to launch new talent... our Sikkimese film #Pahuna has achieved both, as it's director @Paakhi's first film and she's beautifully conveyed the story of 3 ordinary children facing extraordinary circumstances. The emotions transcend barriers of language and geography, and I hope that this story resonates with the world..." (Photo on left: AP)

It has to be noted that PeeCee has chosen to concentrate more on regional films than Bollywood itself. Be it the national award-winning Marathi film Ventilator or the Sikkimese film Pahuna, this lady has set her sights on the right industry and talent.

Director Pakhi is also with PeeCee and her mother Madhu. Priyanka shared a picture of the three of them together and wrote, "So proud of these ladies! Looking smokin... @madhuchopra and @paakhi."

They also posed with cute puppies to raise awareness about adoption. PeeCee wrote, "Puppies make everything brighter! Especially a shoot."