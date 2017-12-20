1 / 14

Zee Cine Awards 2018 saw the who's who of Bollywood in attendance. From Shah Rukh Khan to Ranveer Singh and Amitabh Bachchan to Alia Bhatt, many biggies from B-town came under one roof to celebrate the best performers of the year. See all that happened on the red carpet and awards stage. Scroll on. (Source: Photo by Instagram/Twitter)