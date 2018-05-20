1 / 7

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding pictures have been going viral. The two are making everyone hopeful about having a happily ever after just like theirs. But amid all the love and blessings the couple has been receiving, India is also going gaga over Priyanka Chopra and how she managed to pull off the royal look like a pro. The actor spent three days in London and has kept her fans updated about her visit.