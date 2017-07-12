Priyanka Chopra’s photos from sets of her third Hollywood film Isn’t It Romantic are forcing us to think about the plot

After wooing millions of fans with her Hollywood debut Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra is all set for her third Hollywood movie, Isn’t It Romantic?, alongside Rebel Wilson, Adam Devine and Liam Hemsworth. And just yesterday, news of the film going into production was hitting headlines but now we got our hands on some pictures from the sets and Priyanka looks more fantastic than ever in her pretty pink dress shooting with the stars.

While Priyanka is playing a yoga ambassador named Isabelle in the movie, Rebel Wilson will play an architect Natalie from New York City. Reports are that Natalie works hard to get noticed at her job in the film but she is more likely to be asked to deliver coffee and bagels than to design the city’s next skyscraper.

Hemsworth plays Blake, a handsome client and Adam Devine stars as Rebel’s earnest best friend, Josh.

Priyanka also put up a video where she can be seen playing with a dog writing, "So much fun beating the heat with all u guys!" from her shoot in Central Park.

Well, going by the pictures, the set looks like one of a fancy restaurant and the day shots with all the pastel colours are just a treat to watch.