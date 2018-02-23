Bollywood's global sensation Priyanka Chopra is all set to return to television screens with the third season of her drama thriller Quantico. Priyanka had become a household name in the US after the series and with the third season coming up, she has been sharing set pictures with her fans. Have a look.
with her Quantico squad, Priyanka posted this picture with the caption, "So that’s a #Squad ! @abcquantico @themarleematlin @blairunderwood_official @alanpowell10 @thejohannabraddy @russelltovey and @jakeamclaughlin and his pout face! 🤣❤️ #Quantico3 coming back #april26 10|9 c." Fans are already guessing that a major death is impending on the show as the actors are all dressed in black formals and are standing in a graveyard.
Another picture of Priyanka from the graveyard. Reports are already doing the rounds that Aunjanue Ellis who essays the role of Miranda Shaw will not return for the third season. This supposedly creative decision by director Michael Seitzman has sent fans into a frenzy. Priyanka captioned the picture as, "And then he said.. “I hate to see you go... but I love to watch you leave.. “ #dayatwork @abcquantico pic credit @chanchal_dsouza."
Priyanka also shared a picture with Marlee Martin, a newcomer on the show. She captioned the photo as, "So @themarleematlin is an incredible (academy award winning) actress but she truly, may be an even better pillow. 🤣#BeingFabulousIsExhausting."
Apart from regulars Priyanka Chopra, Johanna Braddy and Jake McLaughlin, joining in on the action this season are Marlee Matlin, Alan Powell and Amber Skye Noyes
Pearl Thusi and Yasmine Al Massari were earlier reported to be leaving the show.
Quantico season 3 will premiere on April 26 on ABC.