Priyanka Chopra’s Met Gala 2017 appearance was celebrated. Why was Deepika Padukone forgotten by world media?

It is not for nothing that Met Gala is termed the Oscars of the East Coast. They get the best, the most talented stars from music, Hollywood and TV firmament sashaying down its red carpet. This year our desi girl Priyanka Chopra, after winning Oscar and Golden Globe red carpet, decided to take up the Met Gala challenge. Now this is no mean feat for the Quantico star was competing with doyennes of Met Gala such as Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry and Kendall Jenner. Another Bollywood star-turned-Hollywood actor Deepika Padukone also made her appearance at Met Gala but hardly got any attention internationally.

Earlier, Deepika Padukone got the same treatment from world media during Oscars where she hardly got any space. In fact, the xXx: The Return of Xander Cage actor was mistaken for Priyanka as she walked out of LA Airport a few weeks ago. While Priyanka was in the best dressed list of almost all international publications, Deepika hardly got a play anywhere at Met Gala. However, the actor has starred in one of the biggest hits of 2017, Vin Diesel-starrer xXx. We are waiting for Deepika to announce her next international project. Her next project is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati.

When it came to Priyanka Chopra, she more than held her own. Dressed in a Ralph Lauren trench coat, Priyanka's train soon caught the attention of Hollywood and world media. Twitter and media were quick to term it the world’s longest trench coat and applaud the actor for her fashion choice. Priyanka’s Baywatch, her Hollywood debut, is just a few days from release.

We do wish that we get to see Priyanka and Deepika together on world stage though. That is one picture we are yet to see.

Katy Perry’s veiled dress left social media bamboozled.

Kendall Jenner kept up with the trend of naked dresses at Met Gala.

The usually out there Kim Kardashian made a demure statement though. Ever since the robbery in France, KimK has been low key.