Priyanka Chopra looks stunning as she shoots for Isn’t It Romantic with Liam Hemsworth in New York

Baywatch might have bombed at the box office, but Priyanka Chopra was praised by critics for her stunning act as a villain. Priyanka, right now, has two Hollywood projects including Isn’t It Romantic and A Kid Like Jake in her kitty. The actor was seen shooting Isn’t It Romantic in New York city along with film's other stars Liam Hemsworth, Rebel Wilson and Adam Devine. Dressed in a short floral dress, Priyanka looked pretty. Some pictures from film's shoot have surfaced online and like always Priyanka's confident demeanor was spot on.