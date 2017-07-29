Priyanka Chopra looks stunning as she shoots for Isn’t It Romantic with Liam Hemsworth in New York
Baywatch might have bombed at the box office, but Priyanka Chopra was praised by critics for her stunning act as a villain. Priyanka, right now, has two Hollywood projects including Isn’t It Romantic and A Kid Like Jake in her kitty. The actor was seen shooting Isn’t It Romantic in New York city along with film's other stars Liam Hemsworth, Rebel Wilson and Adam Devine. Dressed in a short floral dress, Priyanka looked pretty. Some pictures from film's shoot have surfaced online and like always Priyanka's confident demeanor was spot on.
Priyanka will reportedly play a yoga ambassador in Isn’t It Romantic. The film revolves around a New York City architect Natalie (played by Rebel Wilson) who slogs at a coffee shop. Liam Hemsworth will play a handsome client with Adam Devine playing Rebel's best friend in the film. The film's screenplay is written by Erin Cardillo, Dana Fox and Katie Silberman, and Paula Pell. Isn’t It Romantic is slated for Valentine’s Day release in 2019.
Priyanka Chopra interacting with Liam and Rebel.
Another candid picture of Priyanka with her co-stars.
Priyanka Chopra is also co-producing a comedy series about the life of Madhuri Dixit in America.
Priyanka Chopra will also be seen in Quantico season 3.