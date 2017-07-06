Priyanka Chopra in Paris is all about romance and fairytale moments

We already know that the Indian global star Priyanka Chopra is in Paris to attend the Couture week 2017. And ever since the star informed us about her presence at one of the biggest fashion events of the year, we have been excited about her runway appearance, given her daring attitude to experiment with her look and style. The wait is finally over as the Baywatch star has shared her look from Paris. As if her Mat Gala, Emmy and Oscar appearances weren’t enough of a treat to the eyes, now the Bollywood star, is killing it again in the foreign land. Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, "Playing dress up with @peter_dundas and @cristinaehrlich (love the proud mommy face) @dundasworld ❤️🔥and chk out the Mood board in the background!! Inspiration!" (Source: Photo by Instagram )

As we were scrolling through the Insta story of Priyanka, we found the designers helping her dress up for the event. A true Cinderella moment as designer Peter Dundas helped her with her shoe. (Source: Photo by Instagram )

In another picture that Priyanka put up on her social media account, she is seen wrapped in a pink fur coat. We cannot stop looking at the lady who oozes confidence and flamboyance. (Source: Photo by Instagram )

Priyanka Chopra's love for Paris got words as she shared a photo of her soaking up the sun and wrote,"Ahhh...Paris 💜#couture2017." (Source: Photo by Instagram )

Priyanka who is said to be busy with her upcoming Hollywood project, A Kid Like Jake alongside Jim Parsons and Claine Danes looked totally beautiful in Paris. (Source: Photo by Instagram )