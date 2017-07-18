Latest News
  Priyanka Chopra has found a new friend during her birthday vacation and it isn't anyone you can guess

Updated on July 18, 2017 3:08 pm
    Priyanka Chopra is celebrating her 35th birthday with her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra at an undisclosed destination. Sharing the pictures from her vacation, PeeCee wrote, "Posers... #thechopravacation #familyfirst #birthdayfeels🎈🎂🎉 @siddharthchopra89 @madhuchopra." In an earlier interview, Priyanka said, "I wanted to spend time with my family because we don’t get to be with each other much while juggling between Mumbai, Pune and the US. I think I deserve a five-six day break.” (Source: Photo by Instagram )

    India's export to the west Priyanka Chopra has made a place for herself in the world of global cinema. Priyanka's performance in her first Hollywood film Baywatch got a thumbs up from the international critics and audience alike. But still, the actress finds more happiness in the chaos of Mumbai city. Another photo from her vacation read, "Happy times.. #birthdayfeels🎈🎂🎉 #familyfirst #thechopravacation @madhuchopra @siddharthchopra89 @tam2cul." (Source: Photo by Instagram )

    Well, Priyanka has made a new friend while on vacations. Relax, her new friend is not any actor or any celebrity, it's a shark. "priyankachopra When a shark, stingray and a birthday girl make friends.. #foodlovers #thechopravacation ❤️💋🎉🙏🏼🥂 @tam2cul Pic courtesy @siddharthchopra89," wrote Priyanka along with the picture she posted on her Instagram account. (Source: Photo by Instagram )

    Not just her mother and brother, Priyanka Chopra's best friend has also accompanied her to the much-needed vacation. "Happy times.. bff time @tam2cul 💋🎉🥂🙏🏼," wrote Priyanka along with a picture with her friend. (Source: Photo by Instagram )

    Calling herself the mermaid, Priyanka is having the perfect birthday. The caption of Priyanka's photo read, "Mermaid under the stars... #birthdayfeels🎈🎂🎉 #thechopravacation." (Source: Photo by Instagram )

    Before heading off to the vacation, Priyanka shared the picture of her family's passports and captioned it, "That is 3 people's passports!! A well travelled family I must say.. whaaaaaaa? @siddharthchopra89 @madhuchopra 🤣🤘🏽👩‍👧‍👦." She also shared another picture of her happy family where she is seen having a fun time with her family. (Source: Photo by Instagram )

    1. V
      vijay mane
      Jul 18, 2017 at 3:38 pm
      The focus on Bollywood is a waste of space. To counter the depressing news devote some space regularly to good news of the many positive developments in the country. Bollywood needs its space. But much less than what our media provide to the filmworld's trivia, day in and day out
      Reply

