Priyanka Chopra has found a new friend during her birthday vacation and it isn’t anyone you can guess

Priyanka Chopra is celebrating her 35th birthday with her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra at an undisclosed destination. Sharing the pictures from her vacation, PeeCee wrote, "Posers... #thechopravacation #familyfirst #birthdayfeels🎈🎂🎉 @siddharthchopra89 @madhuchopra." In an earlier interview, Priyanka said, "I wanted to spend time with my family because we don’t get to be with each other much while juggling between Mumbai, Pune and the US. I think I deserve a five-six day break.” (Source: Photo by Instagram )

India's export to the west Priyanka Chopra has made a place for herself in the world of global cinema. Priyanka's performance in her first Hollywood film Baywatch got a thumbs up from the international critics and audience alike. But still, the actress finds more happiness in the chaos of Mumbai city. Another photo from her vacation read, "Happy times.. #birthdayfeels🎈🎂🎉 #familyfirst #thechopravacation @madhuchopra @siddharthchopra89 @tam2cul." (Source: Photo by Instagram )

Well, Priyanka has made a new friend while on vacations. Relax, her new friend is not any actor or any celebrity, it's a shark. "priyankachopra When a shark, stingray and a birthday girl make friends.. #foodlovers #thechopravacation ❤️💋🎉🙏🏼🥂 @tam2cul Pic courtesy @siddharthchopra89," wrote Priyanka along with the picture she posted on her Instagram account. (Source: Photo by Instagram )

Not just her mother and brother, Priyanka Chopra's best friend has also accompanied her to the much-needed vacation. "Happy times.. bff time @tam2cul 💋🎉🥂🙏🏼," wrote Priyanka along with a picture with her friend. (Source: Photo by Instagram )

Calling herself the mermaid, Priyanka is having the perfect birthday. The caption of Priyanka's photo read, "Mermaid under the stars... #birthdayfeels🎈🎂🎉 #thechopravacation." (Source: Photo by Instagram )