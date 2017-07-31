Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone to Disha Patani, actresses who handled body-shaming like a boss

When you are a celebrity, you get subjected to every kind of people on the social media. While many support you, a lot others find excuses to pull you down. In the last few months, many leading ladies of Bollywood have faced body-shaming on social media. Some gave it back to these shamers by replying with a strong post, while others just moved on without getting bothered. One of these celebs is Priyanka Chopra. The actor was first shamed for her photoshopped armpits on a magazine, then for her attire in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. And then, she was subjected to haters for getting a lip job and even a nose surgery. (Source: Photo by Instagram/Twitter)

Deepika Padukone was shamed for being too thin. In her recent photo shoot for a jewelry brand, the actor shared a picture in which she looked surreal and stunning but many found her thin and weak. In fact, before being called 'thin and weak', Deepika was also tagged as 'vulgar' for her photoshoot before the release of her Hollywood film, xXx: Return of Xander Cage. (Source: Photo by Instagram/Twitter)

Sonam Kapoor's attire in one of the events was mired with controversy the very next day. Her plunging neckline attracted people's comments and even media claimed iher to be uncomfortable. But the actor gave a suitable reply and wrote, "Sexist nonsense. The photogs went out of their way to take these pics.. and frankly I don’t give a damn, I’m proud of my body!" (Source: Photo by Instagram/Twitter)

Fatima Sana Shaikh chose to portray her hot avatar on Instagram, only that she posted the picture during Ramadan. Unfortunately, that did not go well for many. People started to questioning her religion. (Source: Photo by Instagram/Twitter)

Kriti Sanon was body shamed by actor Bhairavi Goswami for having 'no headlight, no bumper', commenting on her curves. The actor wrote this on Kriti's video while she was promoting Arjun Kapoor's Mubarakan. (Source: Photo by Instagram/Twitter)