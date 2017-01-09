Stop comparing Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone. They both ruled Golden Globes 2017

Priyanka Chopra presented an award at the 74th Golden Globe but not many knew that she was not the only representative of Bollywood at the award extravaganza. xXx: The Return of Xander Cage star Deepika Padukone was also in LA, albeit at Golden Globes 2017 after party. Clad in a bright yellow Zuhair Murad gown, the actor added sunshine to our drab Mondays. What we can't condone is what followed instantly: Deepika Padukone vs Priyanka Chopra. The Baywatch star wore a sequinned golden gown by Ralph Lauren. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Deepika Padukone is, of course, unmissable. The actor was spotted at the after party event of the show. These Desi Girls were at the event to promote their upcoming Hollywood debut, Baywatch and xXx: Return of Xander Cage, respectively. Priyanka is looking forward to Baywatch which releases this summer while Deepika recently started promoting her film opposite Vin Diesel. We recently saw the images and videos from the film's Mexico promotions and the actor had us impressed. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Priyanka presented an award with Jeffery Dean Morgan. Interestingly, the two were also caught in a conversation with each other in which Priyanka declared Morgan as her 'party companion'. In the video, Morgan expressed that even he is looking forward to Baywatch. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Deepika's debut film with Vin Diesel will release in India first, before anywhere else in the world. The film is scheduled for January 14 release. She also appeared in a short video, shot at the Golden Globes. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Priyanka shot a funny video with Sofia Vergara with whom she was twinning. They were even spotted chilling together. So, are they the new bff's in the town? (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Oh, not to miss Priyanka's selfie with Meryl Streep. The veteran actor won a lifetime achievement award and during her acceptance speech, she honoured the late Carrie Fisher and took shots at Donald Trump, without mentioning his name even once. (Source: Photo by Instagram)