Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Frieda Pinto just set Oscar after-party on fire. See pics

The 89th Academy Awards as well as Oscars 2017 after-party had Indian actors as proud representatives. Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Dev Patel, Freida Pinto, Sunny Pawar, and the whole team of Lion were present at the Oscar ceremony today. While Priyanka walked the Oscars red carpet and followed it up with sizzling appearance at Vanity Fair after-party, Deepika was the sexy diva at the party. For obvious reasons, the two girls of Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone were talked about the most, but Dev Patel has been more than adorable this year. He may not have won the Oscar but so what, the internet simply can't have enough of his cuteness with his simple gesture.

Finally, we saw the Indian in Dev Patel when he pulled his 'mere paas maa hain' act in the sweetest way possible. Dev Patel brought his mother as a date to the Oscar ceremony this year. The actor was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the 89th Academy Awards for Lion. His moments with his mother at the Oscars will make you miss your mother too. Indian designers right now, probably wish Dev Patel 's mom was wearing a saree designed by them.

Priyanka Chopra who already stunned at the Oscars with her 'Barfi' dress, was later seen in black.

Deepika Padukone joined the after party session of Oscar ceremony. She was missing from 89th Academy Awards but more than made up with her sexy appearance later.

Dev Patel and Priyanka Chopra got clicked.

Slumdog Millionaire actor Frieda Pinto was also present at the 89th Academy Awards after party.

Sunny Pawar was the cutest kid at the Oscar events today. His lion moment with Jimmy Kimmel was an Oscars 2017 highlight as the young actor got a go at playing Simba.