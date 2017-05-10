Priyanka Chopra dazzles on Jimmy Kimmel’s Show. Now we can’t wait for Baywatch

After making a fashion statement on the red carpet of MetGala 2017, Priyanka Chopra has made sure to leave an impression on people's mind yet again by making a dazzling appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Show. The actor, who is gracing the show as a guest for the third time, has shot for the episode yesterday and all we know about the episode, for now, is the fact that we all are in for some treat yet again from the actor. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

It seems that Priyanka yet again is all set to prove that she is a global icon. Last time, the actor fearlessly spoke about Indian industry and how it is still star driven. Now, we are keen to know what revelation she would have to make about Hollywood since she would be promoting Baywatch on the show. Priyanka and Dwayne Johnson, her co-star, have always shared good words about each other. But what's very interesting is the fact that while Priyanka has begun promotions of the film, rest of the team is nowhere to be seen. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Priyanka has won People's Choice Awards for two consecutive years and has quite many feathers in her hat and has become an icon for many Asian actors and youngsters around the world. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Her popularity can be guessed by the magazine covers she has appeared on. For May issue, Priyanka has become the face for six magazine, which is something we have rarely seen happening in India, forget the West. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Beyond her on-screen work, the actor is winning hearts by making real-time changes in people's life. Recently, the actor was seen spending some quality time with kids in South Africa where she was present as the UNICEF ambassador. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

In India, Priyanka is being hailed for making some challenging choices in filmmaking through her production house, Purple Pebble Pictures. (Source: Photo by Instagram)