Desi girl Priyanka Chopra dazzles at the premiere of A Kid Like Jake
No Comments.
Best of Express
- Padmaavat protests: 18 arrested for attack on school bus in Gurugram
- SC crisis: CJI Dipak Misra meets four judges again but chill remains
- SportsIndia vs South Africa Live Score 3rd Test Day 2: India seek early wickets against South Africa
- CitiesWhile Delhi is on R-Day high alert, two bike-borne assailants kidnap child from school bus, shoot driver
- BusinessRs 1,00,000 crore boost: Centre infuses cash, unveils reforms map for public banks
- EntertainmentPadmaavat movie review and reactions: LIVE UPDATES
- EntertainmentDeepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor overwhelmed with Padmaavat's release
- EntertainmentHere’s looking at the box office performance of Shahid Kapoor's last five films
- EntertainmentPadmaavat movie review
- SportsIndia vs South Africa Live Score 3rd Test Day 2
- SportsLive Cricket Score New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20
- SportsAustralian Open 2018 Live, Day 11
- TechnologySamsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ launch confirmed for February 25 at MWC 2018
- Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone vs Idea: Top prepaid recharge offers with more than 1GB daily data
- TechnologyGoogle I/O 2018 will kick off on May 8 in Mountain View