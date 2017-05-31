Priyanka Chopra brings Baywatch to London after wrapping up Berlin and a controversy. Here is all the fun she had

Priyanka Chopra had once said, she is more up in the air than on the ground nowadays. And her social media accounts are enough proof. Her Hollywood debut Baywatch might have failed to make a mark at the US box office, but she is surely on a promotional spree across the world with her entire cast including Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. Priyanka landed in London on Wednesday ans was quick to share a selfie from there. She wrote, "Hello #london🇬🇧 so good to be back! #baywatchinlondon." PeeCee surely looked absolutely fresh and all charged up. (Source: Photo by Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka took to London after wrapping up her Berlin trip. She was there in Germany to promote Baywatch. And going by the series of pictures which she shared, the Indian star surely had one hell of a time. While her clicks from the press conference showed how strongly she has bonded with her cast, her fashion style yet again gave many, style goals. (Source: Photo by Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka captioned this picture on Instagram, "Making @zacefron blush is so fun! Especially when @therock and @davidhasselhoff approve! Lol! #baywatchinberlin🇩🇪 #baywatchscreening #captionthat" Surely Zac is blushing. But we wonder what was the joke about? (Source: Photo by Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka stole this frame despite having all the good looking men around her. She wrote, "Being one of the boys! It's very hard with this lot! @therock @zacefron @thejonbass @davidhasselhoff #baywatchinberlin🇩🇪" (Source: Photo by Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

She was equally at ease with the girls of Baywatch too. Check out this pic where she wrote, "Doing what we do best! #beingbaywatch @alexandradaddario @kellyrohrbach @ilfenator #baywatchbabes ♥️love u guys!" (Source: Photo by Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka had her fan-girl moment when she met American actor David Hasselhoff. (Source: Photo by Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka also had the company of her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra. (Source: Photo by Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

She is slaying in this lacy white dress. (Source: Photo by Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

The cast of Baywatch at another press conference in Berlin. Don't miss those smiles. (Source: Photo by Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Team Baywatch looking its dapper best. (Source: Photo by Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

During her Berlin tour, Priyanka also met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was there too. Her short dress, however, created some controversy and she faced a lot of trolling. (Source: Photo by Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)