Priyanka Chopra bids adieu to India, sister Parineeti Chopra promotes Meri Pyaari Bindu and more from B-town stars

Priyanka Chopra finished the shooting of her American show Quantico and was in India for a break. She had a fun-filled week here, which was inevitable seeing her at the parties and film events she attended. All the pictures which surfaced only showed it was not just she who missed being around her fraternity friends, but even Bollywood missed her equally. While in India, she even promoted her upcoming Hollywood debut Baywatch, which also stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. Priyanka wrapped up her short India visit and was spotted at the international airport of Mumbai. Sources close to the actor said that she is now flying back to kick off the world promotions of Baywatch. Meanwhile, cousin Parineeti Chopra is also prepping up for her upcoming film Meri Pyaari Bindu opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Priyanka Chopra has reached the heights of success. She is almost on the covers of every popular magazine and has been a guest on several international shows. She was the first Indian female actor to get a lead role in an American television series too. She had even won the People's Choice Award twice for her role as Alex Parrish in Quantico. In Baywatch, however, she will be seen in a completely different character, that of an antagonist. We are sure, the world with be astounded by her talent as we have been for over decades now. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

The other PC, Parineeti Chopra was spotted at filmistan in Mumbai where she came for an event of Meri Pyaari Bindu. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Ayushman Khurana was spotted too. For the first time the two actors have been paired together. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Sonu Sood, who was recently trolled for his name when singer Sonu Nigam was caught by the azaan controversy, was spotted at a city hotel. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

A super stylish Malaika Arora was snapped in Bandra. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )