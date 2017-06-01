From Priyanka Chopra’s Baywatch to Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, this Friday is owned by women at theatres

This Friday is going to be a legendary week for women. In Hollywood and in Bollywood, the women will be making a new mark in the film industry. Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood debut Baywatch will finally release in India, DC Comic's first superhero film on Wonder Woman starring Gal Gadot -- which has been getting shining reviews -- will finally release in India, Manisha Koirala will be making her comeback on screen with Dear Maya and Konkona Sen Sharma will be making her debut as a director.

Priyanka Chopra will be marking her Hollywood debut with Baywatch. Although the film has not got good reviews, Priyanka Chopra managed to shine anyway. The actor who is known for playing the American hero in the television series, Quantico essays the role of a villain, Victoria Leeds in Baywatch. Naturally, the Hollywood fraternity seems impressed when they saw how smoothly Priyanka Chopra can carry off any role. But that was something Indians have already witnessed years ago with films like Jai Gangajaal, Bajirao Mastani and Barfi to name a few.

Wonder Woman's short cameo in Batman Vs Superman: Dawn of Justice was the only good thing in the otherwise disastrous film. Just when everything was going wrong, Wonder Woman had swooped in to save the day and the film. After films on Batman, Superman, this will be DC Comics first film based centered around a woman superhero.

Konkona Sen Sharma will mark her debut as a director with A Death in the Gunj. The trailer of the film seemed thrilling and intriguing. The film stars Kalki Koechlin, late Om Puri, Vikrant Massey, Ranvir Shorey, Gulshan Devaiya, Jim Sarbh.

Dear Maya will mark Manisha Koirala's comeback in the film industry. She is known to be an ethereal beauty but for her role she chose to deglamourise herself. Dear Maya tells the tale of a lonely woman who sets out in search for her mystery man after getting love letters falsely written by two innocent teenagers.