Quantico star Priyanka Chopra is currently in Dubai to be a part of the Global Education & Skills Forum (GESF) discussion. The actor is interacting with several international laureates and diplomats marking her presence as one the most popular and powerful Bollywood celebrity. Priyanka shared a series of photos from the event on her Instagram story. She was seen posing alongside some big names like Australia's former prime minister Julia Gillard and Britain's ex-prime minister Tony Blair. The actor also hung out with other fellow actors from the entertainment industry like African actor Charlize Theron and Suits actors Gina Torres and Sarah Rafferty.