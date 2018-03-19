1 / 10

Priyanka Chopra is on a visit to India. She was spotted at the airport. Priyanka, who was last seen attending the Global Summit in Dubai, made a surprising entry in Mumbai. She used to be just an Indian actor once, now she is not only a global celebrity but is also associated with many international humanitarian causes. She has been working with UNICEF for more than a decade now, and has been vocal on many issues like gender inequality and women's rights. She leads the cast of ABC's Quantico TV series, and after having starred in Baywatch will also be seen in upcoming Hollywood films A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic? (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)