It's been a busy weekend for Bollywood celebrities, from going on dinner dates to meeting directors for potential upcoming and exciting projects, they have done it all. Priyanka Chopra, who is presently in India, is using up her free time to catch up with old friends. Our photographer caught the lady in action while she was out on a dinner date with close friend and Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma. The ladies were dressed in their stylish best as they stepped out into the night to have a meal together. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)