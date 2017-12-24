1 / 7

Global superstar Priyanka Chopra is on a short break from the shooting of her upcoming Hollywood projects. It seems she has decided to spend some time with her family and close friends. She was recently spotted at a wedding in New Delhi with her mother Madhu Chopra. Not just internationally even nationally the year has been a successful one for PeeCee. While making a Hollywood debut with Baywatch, her maiden project as a producer, Ventilator won three national awards this year. Meanwhile, after a grand reception in Delhi, Virushka has returned to Mumbai to throw another grand reception. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )