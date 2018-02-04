1 / 8

Priyank Sharma has a huge fan following, and his fans have been keeping a close eye on what the heartthrob is doing post Bigg Boss 11. Priyanka recently shared a few photos on his Instagram handle and we got to know that he is busy shooting in Switzerland. We also saw Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya and Pehredaar Piya Ki fame Tejasswi Prakash sharing the fame with Priyank. (Source: Photo by Instagram)