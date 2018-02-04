What are Priyank Sharma and Tejasswi Prakash up to in Switzerland?
What are Priyank Sharma and Tejasswi Prakash up to in Switzerland?
Published on February 4, 2018 3:36 pm
1 / 8
Priyank Sharma has a huge fan following, and his fans have been keeping a close eye on what the heartthrob is doing post Bigg Boss 11. Priyanka recently shared a few photos on his Instagram handle and we got to know that he is busy shooting in Switzerland. We also saw Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya and Pehredaar Piya Ki fame Tejasswi Prakash sharing the fame with Priyank. (Source: Photo by Instagram)
2 / 8
Priyank Sharma and Tejasswi Prakash are having a gala time shooting for Saas, Bahu Aur Betiyan's special segment Swisswale Dulhaniya Le Jaenge. (Source: Photo by Instagram)
3 / 8
The fan pages of the actors are flooded with photos from the shoot. (Source: Photo by Instagram)
4 / 8
Priyank and Tejasswi got a grand welcome at Interlaken and they even enjoyed a horse-driven carriage ride to their hotel. (Source: Photo by Instagram)
5 / 8
There are photos were Priyank is seen romancing the beautiful actor Tejasswi.
(Source: Photo by Instagram)
6 / 8
The photos of the two are too filmy. (Source: Photo by Instagram)
7 / 8
Speaking of Priyank and Tejasswi’s chemistry, a source revealed, "They have a sizzling chemistry. Tejasswi’s co-star Rohit Suchanti is good friends with Priyank, so she knew a bit about him." (Source: Photo by Instagram)
8 / 8
The source added, "From enjoying dinners/lunches together to skating, they have got along very well. They are romancing pretty comfortably before the camera. They have a warm friendly camaraderie." (Source: Photo by Instagram)